A driver flips into bushes in Freeport moments ago…

Live scenes on Grand Bahama of another bad accident Monday night.

Freeport| Bahamas Press is recording another bad-bad accident on Grand Bahama island.

Live pictures are coming in right now out of West Sunrise Highway near the Regency Theatre entrance in Freeport of another freak accident.

Traffic police and EMS services from the Rand hospital are tempting rescue the lone driver of a Ford Escape Jeep. The vehicle overturned into nearby bushes.

As we write we can see citizens helping to remove the driver from the vehicle and he is being taken to hospital.

This is a developing story. Drive to arrive alive people!

We report yinner decide!