Ann Marie Davis pays visit at BAPD…

Members of the Board of BAPD — Member, Pat Francis (left); Chairperson, Charlotte Knowles (centre); Administrator, Linda Smith (second right); and Chairperson/Equity Bank Bahamas Ltd., Ivy Lyn Cassar (right) take photo with Mrs. Ann Marie Davis (second left) during her visit to the BAPD, October 25, 2022. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)

NASSAU, The Bahamas — In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Bahamas Association for the Physically Disabled (BAPD), Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, was hosted to a tour of BAPD October 25, 2022, to bring recognition to the disabled and to showcase their advancement.

She was accompanied by members of her staff. During her visit, Mrs. Davis met with BAPD Chairperson, Charlotte Knowles; Board Member Pat Francis; Administrator Linda Smith; and Chairperson of Equity Bank Bahamas Ltd., Ivy Lyn Cassar: she also toured the facilities, where she met with students, faculty and staff of BAPD.

Student, Janell Davis introduced Mrs. Davis to her classmates and instructors and also presented her with a piece of artwork which she painted herself.

Mrs. Davis encouraged the children and staff and said that organizations such as the BAPD should be recognized for their hard work and dedication to assisting the country’s physically challenged children.

She said these types of agencies need all the support they can get as they endeavor to empower those who have challenges.

Administrator, Linda Smith said the organization is trying to expand the facilities to assist those who age out at 18. Currently, there are no options for them once they complete their training at the BAPD.

There is also a need for volunteers to help with computer-related matters. The public is also invited to assist as they can. She said volunteers are always welcomed.

BAPD student, Janell Davis presents Mrs. Davis with a painting during her visit on Tuesday, 25th October, as Chairperson of the Board, Charlotte Knowles (left), looks on. (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)

Meeting students (BIS Photo/Mark Ford)