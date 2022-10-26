UB student is country’s latest traffic fatality victim on Grand Bahama…

Telia Tamar

FREEPORT| Bahamas Press has now identified Mrs Telia Tamar – a young mother to be that traffic fatality victim near Sargeant Major Road and East Sunrise Highway late Tuesday afternoon.

According to traffic police Tamar was traveling on East on East Sunrise Highway in her gray Dodge Avenger when she lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed in the centre median into a tree losing her life in the crash. Her young male child however survived and was transported to hospital in critical condition.

The young mother was employed at Fairhaven General Insurance since 2021, and was a student of Business Studies at the University of The Bahamas.

We report yinner decide!