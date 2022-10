fike photo

Nassau!| Four people have been charged with manslaughter after a pack of dogs killed a 61-year-old man as he walked along Palm Tree Avenue.

Elvontae Richards, Vanria Richards, Rashad Timothy, and Van Johnson stood before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis charged with manslaughter in relation to the August 27 death of Anthony Swann.

They weren’t required to plead to the charge and were denied bail.

The accused will return to court on January 18, 2023.