Another man granted bail in April is dead on the streets!

Rolin “Popo” Alexis

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is once again confirming the murder of a man released from prison back in April, has died in hospital.

BP can confirm Rolin “Popo” Alexis a man on bail accused of the murder of Brentinero Sands and Dessaline Nicholas in 2011. At the time Prosecutors allege that Alexis was found with a prohibited weapon, a .40 Austria Glock automatic pistol, and 24 bullets for the weapon on August 4, 2011. The Court of Appeals overturned his armed robbery trial (and did not order a retrial). Alexis was shot up on Sunday and succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Alexis was convicted for 45 years, but the murder was quashed after the judge allowed the jury to hear inadmissible evidence.

