Chef Dylan Pennerman

FREEPORT| BP is learning that Chef Dylan Pennerman of Club Fortuna collapsed and died while on the job in Grand Bahama last evening.

The community is in shock following the passing of the young chef who was a dedicated worker on property.

On Wednesday Majority Rule Holiday former Miss Bahamas contestant from Bimini Avan Roberts collapsed and died following her morning run on the island.

These are some serious times people. Pray for their families involved.

May their souls rest in peace.