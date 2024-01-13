Eleuthera records it’s second traffic fatality in just hours!

Harland Bodie, 35, is country’s second fatality victim in Rock Sound, Eleuthera…

Scenes from that traffic fatality on Eleuthera Friday 12th, 2024 evening.

Rock Sound| Police on the island of Eleuthera are investigating two separate traffic fatalities that has claimed the life of an adult male in Rocks Sound and a second male who died NEAR THE GLASS WINDOW Bridge.

BP has learned Wednesday night an accident in South Eleuthera took the life of Harland Bodie who died a short time later following his accident. Initially Bodie after leaving the scene but his body went in shock enroute to the airport to be airlifted. He returned to the clinic but eventually died a short time later. His vehicle crashed head on with another.

In the second traffic fatality an incident reportedly occurred shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Friday 12th January, 2024 north of the Glass Window Bridge, and involved a white Honda Accord.

Initial reports indicate that the 35 year old driver was traveling south along Queens Highway NEAR THE GLASS WINDOW Bridge, with a 23-year-old male passenger, when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle, which resulted in the vehicle overturning and both males being seriously injured.

The victim was extricated from the vehicle utilizing the Jaws of Life but he succumbed to his injuries on scene. The 23-year-old passenger was taken to local clinic for medical assistance, and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical attention.

A team of officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Traffic Division will travel to Eleuthera to assist with the investigation.

On last week Thursday (January 4th, 2024) 18-year-old Jamarion Russell lost his life in a traffic fatality on Abaco. Meanwhile, just this Saturday morning a Government registered vehicle overturned on Eleuthera near the same area where the accident happened. No injuries were reported in that incident. Drive slow. Drive to arrive alive!