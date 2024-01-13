Police officer son stabbed to death last evening…Homicide count climbs to 11

Homicide victim #11 stabbed to death at bar on Carmichael Road.

NASSAU| Police are questioning a 30-year-old male in connection with the fatal stabbing of an adult male, which occurred on Friday 12th January, 2024.

Preliminary reports indicate that around 11:50 p.m., an altercation occurred at a bar off Carmichael Road between the victim and the suspect, which resulted in the victim being stabbed multiple time.

He succumbed to his injuries on scene. Police are actively investigating and are once again appealing to members of the public, to find alternative ways to resolve their conflicts.