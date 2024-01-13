Criminals now targeting people parked in a church yard?

Mercedes-Benz file photo

NASSAU| Police are actively searching for two (2) males responsible for an armed robbery that took place on Friday 12th January, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that the incident took place shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a church on Shirley Street.

It is reported that victim, was inside her black 2001 Mercedes-Benz L/P #AS4249, when she was approached and subsequently robbed of the vehicle by two (2) unknown males, one of whom was allegedly armed with a firearm. The culprits reportedly entered the vehicle, and fled the area west on Shirley Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact 911, 919, or the Criminal

Investigation Department @ 502-9991/2, 502-99975/76. Anonymous tips are also welcomed

through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).