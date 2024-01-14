PM Davis touched down on Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador this weekend…

PM DAVIS: This weekend, I had the privilege of returning to the heart of my journey, the communities of Cat Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador. As your Member of Parliament, it’s these visits back home that truly remind me of my roots and the responsibilities I carry.

We’re making headway with exciting projects like the new airport on Cat Island and essential upgrades in Rum Cay and San Salvador. But, more importantly, this visit was about rekindling the bonds that tie us together. It was a chance to listen, to share, and to work hand-in-hand with you all.

These days were a reminder of the trust and support you’ve placed in me, and I’m committed to working tirelessly to build the future we all envision, not just as your representative but as your friend in this partnership.