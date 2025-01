Aquinas College Class of 1975 dinner at Poop Deck.

NASSAU| Graduates of Aquinas College Class of 1975 kicked off their 50th year celebrations this past weekend opening with worship at St. Anselm’s Catholic Parish in Fox Hill.

Some 25 members of the graduating class came together to thank God for His rich blessings in their lives. Then, following service, they enjoyed a luncheon at the Poop Deck Restaurant on East Bay Street.