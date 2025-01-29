Aliv CEO Mr John Gomez elected to the Board of CANTO

Bahamas will host the 40th Annual CANTO Conference and Trade Show at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar July 13-16, 2025

Newly elected Board Member of CANTO Mr John Gomez CEO ALIV Bahamas and newly elected Chairman of CANTO Dr. Delreo Newman COO ATNI Guyana

Curaçao| On Tuesday 28th January, 2025, the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Caribbean Association Of National Telecommunications Organizations (CANTO) held at the Renaissance Hotel in Curaçao, closed with its Election of Officers.

Mr. John Gomez CEO of ALIV Bahamas was one of four new Directors elected along with a new Chairman and a new Vice Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Gomez is the first employee of the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies to be elected to the CANTO Board.

Mr. Gomez joined a short list of Bahamians who were elected to the CANTO Board namely Mr. Robert I. Bartlett (General Manager BaTelCo) elected Chairman. Mr. Roscoe Davies (AGM BaTelCo) elected Treasurer. Mr. Leon R. Williams (AGM, COO, CEO BaTelCo/BTC) elected Treasurer, Director, Vice Chairman twice and Chairman twice.

The Bahamas is a founding member of CANTO.

Congratulations to Mr. John Gomez as he helps to write a new chapter for the Caribbean Information Communications Technology (ICT) Sector.

Bahamians should all be proud of John.

The Bahamas will host the 40th Annual CANTO Conference and Trade Show at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar July 13-16, 2025.

From left to right: Leon R. Williams former Chairman (BTC Bahamas), John Gomez newly elected Director (ALIV Bahamas), Dr. Delreo Newman newly elected Chairman (ATNI Guyana), Mike Antonius outgoing Chairman (Telesur Suriname) and Julian Wilkins former Chairman (DIGICEL).