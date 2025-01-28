MPs Iram Lewis and Adrian Gibson set to be axed from FNM nomination list…

PM Davis set to gather PLPs in a Conclave on Grand Bahama this weekend…

Iram Lewis, Michael Pintard and Adrian Gibson.

NASSAU| The split inside the Opposition Free National Movement is widening and Bahamas Press now understands two more sitting MPs are set to be axed by FNM Leader Michael Pintard.

BP can now report embattled Long Island MP Adrian Gibson and Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis will become the latest casualties of Pintard’s axing deep inside the party parliamentary caucus.

Back in February 2023 Pintard has requested that Gibson be removed from the Public Accounts Committee of the Parliament. Gibson in now before the courts dragging down the FNM with serious allegations when he served as Chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation. Prosecutors in that case assert that Gibson derived a financial benefit exceeding $1 million from contracts granted to Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration.

Additionally, he stands accused of laundering illicitly obtained funds through the acquisition of properties and vehicles.

Last week BP reported how former PM Hubert Minnis, former DPM Desmond Bannister, Renward Wells and Branville McCartney will all be denied nominations by the Party’s Candidates’s Committee before the next General Election is announced. Bannister in particular is actively campaigning on the ground in Carmichael.

BP is also learning FNM Deputy Leader Shanendon Cartwright shall flee St. Barnabas constituency and be planted in another seat to contest the next election. Strong winds will hit St. Barnabas as current Senate Leader Michael Halkitis, another BP backed candidate, shall return as the MP in a Davis formed second term government.

Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis KC is wasting no time to ready his PLP Gold Rush Tsunami Machine for a snap General Election. Davis will plant his PLP on Grand Bahama this weekend in a mega conclave in the nation’s second city to meet with votersm and party generals.

As the FNM falls apart and Hubert Minnis holds multiple secret meetings – PM Davis is set to grease up his party generals after placing them on election watch late last year. It ain’t Long Nah!

