Man pardoned for January 6th riots shot and killed by police in Indiana…

An armed Indiana man pardoned by President Donald Trump for his crimes on January 6th, was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer after allegedly resisting arrest.

Matthew Huttle, 42, was shot by police after resisting arrest during a traffic stop. He becomes the second January 6th pardon recipient to have a run-in with law enforcement. He was armed at the time of his encounter.

Was he safer in jail? Ahh Well!

We report yinner decide!