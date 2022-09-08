Attorney Ralph Jan Ward

NASSAU| Attorney Ralph Jan Ward accepted his guilty pleasure and made a plea deal with crown prosecutors for his role in stealing some $1.7 million in clients money.

The plea deal requires him to repay he stolen funds and sever just 18 months in prison. Meanwhile the minor who stole a tin a cream getting years. But we digress!

Now this is the second time the crooked-ass attorney plead guilty for such an offense.

Between 2006 and 2007, Ward misappropriated money entrusted to him by eight clients to complete property sales, prosecutors said. Initially he pleaded guilty but then withdrew his plea and then launched a ferocious legal battle testing the validity of the case.

Boy this dude mussy in the lodge!

We report yinner decide!