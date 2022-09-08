A Grand Bahama man was shot dead outside a hotel in Turks and Caicos this morning…

Billy Jr of Grand Bahama shot dead in TCI.

TCI| A spate of violence across the Turks and Caicos Islands is making it unsafe for residents and guests to the British Territory as another man is shot dead this morning.

BP is reporting that at around 6:47 am today (September 08th, 2022), officers in TCI were dispatched to a location off Aviation Drive in the vicinity of the Leisure Hotel where they discovered the lifeless body of a male with gunshot wounds to the head.

Bahamas Press has identified the victim as a native of Grand Bahama Island named Billy Jr.

TCI has some serious National Security issues as it has recorded its 6th homicide in 5 days.

The British Territory has been flooded with reinforcements of both Haitian and Jamaican gangs, which are wreaking havoc on the island.

We report yinner decide!