The Queen is under medical observation at Balmoral, with Prince Charles and other senior royals by her side – live updates

Members of the Royal Family are arriving at Balmoral to be at the bedside of The Queen

Duke of Cambridge, Duke of York and Earl and Countess of Wessex touch down in Aberdeen

An RAF plane has landed in Aberdeen carrying the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of York and the Earl and Countess of Wessex. The Sussexes did not appear to be among them.

Royal Air Force flight KRF23R took off from RAF Northolt in South Ruislip, west London, at 2.39pm, according to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. The Dassault Falcon landed at the Scottish airport at 3.50pm.

Meanwhile, Sterling fell to $1.1407 in afternoon trade in London — a level not seen in 37 years — as investors responded to the U.K.’s darkening economic landscape with a new prime minister at the helm.