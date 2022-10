Bad accident with woman trapped inside.

Nassau| Bahamas Press is reporting a bad accident near the park facing Bacardi Road in Western Carmichael Road.

A woman’s white Nissian Cube was slammed off the road and into a tree on the side of the park. She was left trapped inside. The accident involved the white Cube, a truck and a motorcycle.

The conditions of all involved are not known at this time. Drive with caution motorists.