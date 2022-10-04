Café Boulud The Bahamas Receives Wine Spectator’s 2022 Best Award of Excellence and Named One of the Best Restaurants in The Bahamas by Caribbean Journal

Nassau, The Bahamas – October 4, 2022 — Café Boulud The Bahamas at Rosewood Baha Mar, led by globally renowned Chef Daniel Boulud, is celebrating two new accolades: Wine Spectator’s 2022 Best Award of Excellence and Caribbean Journal’s groundbreaking list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean.

Wine Spectator’s Best Award of Excellence positions Café Boulud The Bahamas as one of the world’s top wine destinations, and the restaurant is the only award winner recognized in The Bahamas. The restaurant’s wine list displays an exceptional range across various wine regions and features extensive offerings from top producers, along with excellent presentation. Typically offering 350 or more wine selections, restaurants recognized in this category are superior destinations for those who love the art of wine and appreciate the dedications displayed throughout the cellar and service teams.

Named as one of Caribbean Journal’s 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean, Café Boulud excelled in the awards three pillars: Food, Service, and Ambience – the three essential components to any successful restaurant. The guide to the most memorable places to eat in the Caribbean recognized the restaurant’s “unsurpassed elegance, exacting culinary skill, and exquisite wine list.”

These monumental achievements for Café Boulud The Bahamas are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team, including Chef Daniel Boulud, Head Sommelier Joaquin Torres, Executive Chef Antoine Baillargeon, and General Manager Arturo Gabau.