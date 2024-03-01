BAHA MAR DONATES BLOOD TO LOCAL HEALTHCARE INSTITUTIONS – BLOOD DRIVE 2024

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis donates blood.

NASSAU| Last week, the Baha Mar Resort Foundation demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the Nassau community with its tri-annual blood drive, benefiting Princess Margaret Hospital and Doctors Hospital, two vital healthcare institutions in The Bahamas.

On Friday, February 16, Baha Mar associates joined forces with nurses from both hospitals to participate in this life-saving initiative, generously donating blood to make a profound impact on the lives of countless patients. By donating, Baha Mar associates are ensuring that the local hospital receives a vital blood supply, exactly when they need it most – a single pint of blood has the potential to save up to three lives.

The blood drive saw an impressive turnout, with 36 successful donors from the resort’s dedicated staff, including President of Baha Mar, Graeme Davis, leading by example.

Since its inception in 2021, the Baha Mar Resort Foundation’s blood drives have collected a total of 354 pints for Princess Margaret Hospital and 73 pints for Doctors Hospital. Over the past three years, Baha Mar has had numerous associates participate, reflecting the staff’s collective commitment to supporting the healthcare needs of the local community.

This blood drive is just one of many impactful community initiatives spearheaded by the Baha Mar Resort Foundation. In the coming months, the foundation will continue its efforts to give back to the community with annual events such as a book drive for the Gambier Primary School Library, the charity fun run, a beach cleanup at Goodman’s Bay Beach and Park, and the highly anticipated second annual Golf Invitational.