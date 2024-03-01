Bahama Times and Marco Carey MUST STOP TELLING LIES!

FNM social media pages have kicked into high-gear telling lies! DEY DESPERATE NAH! WATER IS ON IN CENTRAL ELEUTHERA!

file photo

ELEUTHERA | A social media page used recently the WSc Logo to propagate a falsehood on the Corporation. It was not true as reported by Bahamas Times to suggest that water was off in Central Eleuthera in an attempt to gain some points for the FNM.

It was not true to suggest that water was off in Governor’s Harbour and Point or anywhere in Central Eleuthera. In the communities of Rainbow residents have confirmed to BP that the water pressure is decent and there was no such complaints as reported by Bahama Times and Marco Carey ( Both operatives for the FNM)

Bahamas Press warns social media personalities to be responsible in their reporting and careful in this regard. Ya cannot use the people LOGO to tell a LIE like Minnis and Pintard DEM!

We report yinner decide!