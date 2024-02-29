Cousin of embattled MP turned over their text messages accepting a plea deal!

Rachae Gibson walking out the court.

By thegallery242.com

NASSAU| In a significant turn of events, Rashae Gibson, cousin and co-defendant of former Water and Sewerage Corporation executive chairman Adrian Gibson, has reportedly accepted a plea deal in the ongoing trial.

Rashae, listed as a director of Edwileno Holdings, is said to have provided the prosecution with text exchanges between herself and Gibson.

These text messages were allegedly handed over to the defense on compact discs.

The plea deal, securing full immunity for Rashae, is expected to be officially announced in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Adrian Gibson faces charges including bribery, money laundering, and failure to declare an interest in Water and Sewerage Corporation contracts.

Also on trial are Rashae Gibson, Elwood Donaldson Jr, Joann Knowles and Jerome Missick.