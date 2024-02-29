Rashae Gibson to get full immunity in the MP Gibson case

THIS IS NOT LOOKING GOOD FOR THE FORMER EXECUTIVE WSc Chairman…

Adrian Gibson and attorney Murillo Ducille KC

NASSAU| Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier has given the Supreme Court notice that the cousin of FNM MP Adrian Gibson will receive full immunity, signaling a pivotal turn of events in the high-profile trial.

Frazier is expected to present the details to the court on Monday.

Gibson, his cousin Rashae Gibson and four others are currently on trial, with prosecutors alleging Gibson failed to declare his interest in lucrative contracts awarded to certain companies by Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) while he served as executive chairman.

Rashae was listed as the director of two of those companies.

During the trial, jurors heard that Gibson asked his brother, Lanardo Gibson and cousin, Rashae, to be directors and shareholders in Edwileno Holdings – a company the former WSC chairman acted as the attorney for.

The certificate of incorporation for Edwileno Holdings listed Lanardo Gibson and Rashae Gibson as shareholders.

The register of directors listed Lanardo Gibson, Rashae Gibson and Jerome Missick.

Edwileno Holdings purchased two lots at Warren Street for $215,000.