MP on trial – Adrian Gibson – acted as lawyer in property sale

Adrian Gibson

Artesia Davis artesia@nasguard.com

NASSAU| Adrian Gibson acted as the lawyer for Edwileno Holdings in the purchase of two lots at Warren Street for $215,000, a Supreme Court jury heard.

Gibson is on trial for money laundering, bribery, receiving, and failing to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) during his tenure as its chairman.

K. Miles Parker, the managing partner of Cedric Parker and Co., testified that he represented the vendor, Easy Terms Limited, in the sale of the property.

According to Parker, Blue Bliss Company Limited, paid the $21,500 deposit on the property in April 2021.

He said that realtor, John Constantakis, later sent him an email on July 29, 2021, saying that Blue Bliss was withdrawing from the purchase.

Parker said that on the same date, Constantakis told him by email that the new purchaser, Edwileno Holdings Limited, was part of the Blue Bliss Company and that the initial deposit by Blue Bliss would be applied to the sale.

Parker testified that later that day he received an email from Gibson confirming that he was the lawyer for Edwileno Holdings.

The court has previously heard that Gibson asked his brother, Lanardo Gibson and cousin, Rashae Gibson, to be directors and shareholders in Edwileno Holdings.

Parker was shown the certificate of incorporation for Edwileno Holdings, which listed Lanardo Gibson and Rashae Gibson as shareholders.

The register of directors listed Lanardo Gibson, Rashae Gibson and Jerome Missick.

Acting Director of Public Prosecutors Cordell Frazier asked Parker who executed the sale on behalf of Edwileno Holdings.

Parker said that Missick did.

During cross-examination, Parker agreed that as a lawyer, Gibson could represent a client in a property sale.

He also agreed that Gibson was not listed as a director or shareholder in the purchaser, Edwileno Holdings.

Gibson is being tried alongside Jerome Missick, Elwood Donaldson Jr., Rashae Gibson, Peaches Farquharson and Joann Knowles.