Marilyn Delancy -Casino awarded $15,000

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Atlantis Resort held its Crystal Awards – Diamond Gala, ‘Once Upon a Time in Paradise’ — Awarding Employees in Seven Categories, February 23, 2024. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper gave congratulations to the staff. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)