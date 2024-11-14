Celebration Honours the Contributions of 66 Tourism Retirees

Tourism retirees celebrated for years of service.

Acting PM Cooper

NASSAU, The Bahamas — November 12, 2024, Baha Mar Grand Ballroom — The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (MOTIA) hosted a Retirees Luncheon to celebrate the considerable contributions and achievements of 66 retirees from 2020 to 2024.

Bringing remarks to congratulate the retirees were Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester Cooper; Mrs. Lisa Adderley Anderson, Acting Permanent Secretary, MOTIA; and Mrs. Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism. In attendance were the Hon. Basil Mcintosh, Minister of State for Aviation; John H.W. Pinder, ll, Parliamentary Secretary, MOTIA; Senator the Hon. Randy Rolle; Reginald Saunders, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Renewal; Jack Thompson, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Governor General; Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism; Christine Green, Deputy Permanent Secretary, MOTIA; and other Tourism officials. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)