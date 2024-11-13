Former RBDF Marine with troubled past dies at 31

Lloyd Carl Johnson Jr, 31

NASSAU| A former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine with a troubled past died last Sunday (Nov 3rd) and we at BP are just getting the notice.

Death notice for Lloyd Carl Johnson Jr, 31, of Boatswain Hill West was published last week and we are still unclear how the young 3-year-old met his demise.

Johnson, you should recall, some 7 years ago reappeared before then Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes nearly a week after his initial arraignment on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of dangerous drugs concerning an arrest on July 2. He pleaded guilty to all three offences at his July 5 arraignment.

The former marine abruptly left his position without being discharged. He was experiencing problems on the job at the time and refused to return to the job notwithstanding intervention by concerned personnel. At the time his mental state was evaluated before being sentenced.

What happened here with Johnson and how he died is still quiet on the streets. We guess after this article someone will say something to BP.

