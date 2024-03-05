Davis Government delivers promotion exercises in Post Office Department, Met Department, Port Department, and Road Traffic Department

Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis congratulated Transport staff where new promotion exercises were delivered.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Minister of Energy and Transport, the Hon. JoBeth Coleby-Davis congratulated staff of the Ministry of Transport during a promotion exercise, March 4, 2024 praising workers of the Post Office Department, Met Department, Port Department, and Road Traffic Department.

Minister Coleby-Davis expressed appreciation to each group of recipients for their leadership, hard work, dedication and example in their various roles, and reminded each person that the Minister is committed to tangible acknowledgement of those who exceed the Ministry’s standards. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)