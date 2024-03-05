Another co-accused flips to become Crown Witness against MP Adrian Gibson following plea deal…

The Dominos are falling one by one in GIBSON case!

Adrian Gibson

By www.thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Prosecutors in the Adrian Gibson trial have decided to drop all charges against Rashae Gibson, who is the cousin of the former executive chairman of Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC).

With this new development, Rashae Gibson is set to become a key witness for the prosecution in the case.

The trial, which involves Adrian Gibson and four other defendants, including former WSC General Manager Elwood Donaldson, has captured public attention due to Gibson’s high profile.

Gibson is accused of benefiting from more than $1 million from contracts granted by WSC to Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration.

Prosecutors alleged he laundered the money from those lucrative contracts by purchasing properties and vehicles in New Providence and his Long Island constituency.