Dean’s Blue Hole claims the life of Douglas McHardy – body recovered!

Dean’s Blue Hole claimed the lives of Church of God members Mrs Faye Major, her daughter Diedre and Renee Pinder in 2008! These were the children of the late Bishop Harcourt and Hazel Pinder…

Fisherman 50-year-old Douglas McHardy

LONG ISLAND| The body of Douglas McHady, who reportedly drowned at the Dean’s Blue Hole on Saturday 10th August, 2024, was found around 5:45 p.m. this afternoon (Monday, 12th August, 2024).

The police, along with members from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force utilized an unmanned submersible drone to conduct a systematic search of Dean’s Blue Hole, which revealed that the body of the male was discovered at a depth of 600 feet below sea level.

Currently, the police are in direct communication with the family and deep water specialists (technical divers) to strategize a plan for bringing the male’s remains to the surface without compromising the divers’ safety. Further updates will be provided upon the conclusion of the recovery efforts.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family.

Bahamas Press recalls back in 2008 two sisters and a daughter lost their lives at he same Dean’s Blue Hole. 45-year-old Faye Major, her daughter Diedre, 14, and her sister Renee Pinder, 40 all drowned in the hole as they had a family fun day with their parents and grandparents the late Bishop Harcourt and Hazel Pinder. The event was described as a perilous afternoon.

Now Mr McHardy was a fisherman and skilled diver who made a living on the sea.

BP sends our condolences to the family of the late Mr McHardy; particularly to his wife Roseanna (who buried her mother on Saturday) and their children.

May he rest in peace.

