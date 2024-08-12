Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador To The Bahamas, Pays Courtesy Call On The Hon. Jomo Campbell M.P.

Chinese Embassy Courtesy Call at the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources

Nassau, Bahamas: Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources the Hon. Jomo Campbell received Her Excellency Yan Jiarong, Chinese Ambassador to The Bahamas, during a courtesy call at the Ministry’s One Montague headquarters to strengthen their relationship and discuss matters of technical support between the People’s Republic of China and the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources.

Minister Campbell was joined by Permanent Secretary Neil Campbell, Director of Agriculture Deon Gibson and Director of Marine Resources Gregory Bethel.

During the courtesy call, matters discussed include ongoing technical support at the Gladstone Road Agriculture Center (GRAC), scholarship opportunities and a proposed pilot project to produce agricultural projects on Family Islands, such as rice and sea cucumber.

“We are extremely interested in expanding our produce into rice cultivation. As soon as possible, we would like to start rice production because rice is a staple in our Bahamian diet. Almost every Sunday, rice is part of our diet, and it is one of the highest foods imported as well. So, if we can target that, it will go a long way,” Minister Campbell said.

“We want to establish which islands are most suitable for growing rice. Another island may be more suitable for growing other fruits and vegetables.” Minister Campbell continued.

“China would be eager to help The Bahamas with rice production as rice cultivation is very strong in China. Hunan is the strongest province with rice. Maybe they can send one or two experts to discuss how to proceed,” Ambassador Yan said.

Director Bethel shared that a part of the government’s food security policy is to develop the aquaculture industry to strengthen its Blue Economy.

Director Bethel said, “The Department of Marine Resources continues to look at sea cucumber as a valuable marine resource.”

“Moving forward, we think that it would be in our best interest to establish a pilot programme that can be used as a model to show the potential of the development and commercialization of the aquaculture and mariculture sector. There’s been a lot of interest expressed in sea cucumber,” Director Bethel continued.

Minister Campbell added that the sea cucumber research and rice cultivation is very important to the ministry.

“These are initiatives that many Bahamians are motivated by,” Minister Campbell said.