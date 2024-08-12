Passing Out Ceremony for Immigration’s ‘A’ Squad 2024

Immigration Recruits at Attention

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Bahamas Department of Immigration held its Passing Out Ceremony of ‘A’ Squad 2024 recruits to the theme, ‘Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence,’ August 8, 2024 on the grounds of the Royal Bahamas Police Force Training College.

Officials of other uniformed branches were in attendance, as well as family members of the 15-member class. The 15 recruits endured a rigorous six-month program on Intelligence and Investigation, Hand-to-Hand Combat, Self Defence, Firearms Use & Tactics, Close Quarter Battle (CQB), Land Navigation, Swimming, Foreign Languages, Human Rights Awareness, and Government.

Minister of Immigration and National Insurance, the Hon. Alfred Sears said he was confident the 15 young men would take seriously their duties in performing due diligence to protect the nation’s borders. Three recruits earned special awards: Joshua Ferguson, the Minister’s Award; McCalister Smith, the Director’s Award; and Kashad Cartwright, the Instructor’s Award.

L-r Min. Alfred Sears, Min. Wayne Munroe Min. Keith Bell and Dr Ellison Greenslade PS.

Recruit Joshua Ferguson Receives Minister’s Award

Recruit McCalister Smith Receives Director’s Award