The Office of The Judiciary send condolences on the passing Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson

Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson

STATEMENT: It is with great sorrow and a profound sense of loss that we inform of the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Louise Ferguson, who passed away suddenly on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Debbye Ferguson was called to The Bahamas Bar on November 11, 1994 upon her completion of the Norman Manley Law School. She began her legal career just days later on November 14 in the Office of the Attorney General as an Assistant Counsel. She distinguished herself at the Office of the Attorney General resulting in her eventual promotion to Senior Counsel.

On January 3, 2003 Debbye Ferguson entered the Judiciary as a Stipendiary & Circuit Magistrate assigned to the Northern Region. On February 23, 2011 she was appointed as a Deputy Coroner. On February 23, 2015 she was promoted to Deputy Chief Magistrate (Northern Region), a role she carried out with diligently until her untimely passing.

As we mourn her passing we also celebrate her life and legacy. She will be remembered for her integrity, her fair and balanced decisions, her dedication to upholding the rule of law and her compassionate approach to justice.

We extend our deepest sympathies to her family during this difficult time and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.