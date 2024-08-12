PRISON OFFICER CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT MURDER AND IS HEADED TO PRISON!

Prison Officer Shante Taylor

NASSAU| Bahamas Press deep inside the court this morning confirms a prison officer has been charged with conspiracy to murder.

Female prison officer Shante Taylor has been charged before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on two counts on conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Prosecutors claimed the prison officer attempted to kill a male in a red truck nearby the South Beach Police Station.

She was denied bail and is scheduled to return to court on January 30th, 2025.

