Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson has  passed away.

FREEPORT| The legal community on the island of Grand Bahama is mourning the loss of Deputy Chief Magistrate of the Northern Region Debbye Ferguson who passed away.

She had been battling a serious illness.

Ferguson, who dedicated decades to the judiciary, was known for her unwavering commitment to justice and her distinguished service on the bench.

Her colleagues and many in the legal profession remember her as a principled and tireless advocate for the rule of law.

Despite her notable contributions, those close to Ferguson expressed frustration over her career progression.

Colleagues believed she was treated unfairly in her professional journey, particularly regarding her promotion prospects.

Despite her years of dedicated service and a strong track record, Ferguson was never promoted beyond her position as Deputy Chief Magistrate.

This lack of advancement is said to have weighed heavily on her, exacerbating her health challenges.

Colleagues say she will be remembered by those who worked with her and those she served.

May she Rest in peace.

