PHA Responds to Allegations Concerning Air Conditioning System at Princess Margaret Hospital

Nassau, Bahamas – In response to recent social media allegations regarding the air conditioning system on the Male Surgical Ward at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) wishes to address the concerns raised by the public.

We acknowledge that there have been previous challenges with the air conditioning system on the Male Surgical Ward. However, we are pleased to inform the public that the system is now fully operational. Our commitment to providing a comfortable and safe environment for our patients and staff remains unwavering.

It is important to note that assessments, repairs, and replacements of HVAC systems throughout the hospital are ongoing. These efforts are part of our continuous commitment to improving the hospital’s infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of everyone who utilizes our services.

We extend our sincere gratitude to both our staff and patients for their patience and understanding during periods of system failure as we continue to prioritize the comfort and safety of all individuals within our facilities.