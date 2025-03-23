Diocese of Jamaica and Cayman Islands gather in special synod to elect a new Bishop

Bishop Howard Gregory served as the 14th diocesan bishop from May 17, 2012 until his retirement on December 31, 2024 .

Bishop of Montego Bay Leon Golding (RIGHT) and Bishop of Kingston Garth Minott are considered frontrunners for the position

Jamaica| Approximately 200 clergy and lay representatives in the Anglican Diocese of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands will meet for a special synod on Monday, March 24 to elect a new diocesan bishop.

Known as an elective assembly, the synod will be held at St Luke’s Church Hall, Cross Roads, and will follow an opening service in the church at 9:00 am.

The successful candidate will succeed Howard Gregory, who served as the 14th diocesan bishop from May 17, 2012 until his retirement on December 31, 2024.

The diocese has been in the hands of Canonical Administrator Leon Golding, the suffragan bishop of Montego Bay and senior bishop, since January 1, 2025.

In keeping with the constitution and canons of the Church, a quorum of three-quarters of both the House of Clergy and the House of Laity (lay representatives) is required in order for the election to proceed.

Priests over the age of 30 from anywhere in the Anglican Communion are eligible for election. However, prospective candidates are required to provide written support from five members of the synod, and they, in turn, must indicate in writing, on the prescribed nomination form, a willingness to serve.