Cable Bahamas kicks off 30th Anniversary events at Harvest Church…

CBL Chairman Franklyn Butler and Harvest Church Senior Pastor Mario Moxey

Carey

NASSAU| Cable Bahamas has kicked off its 30th Anniversary in the Bahamas. To start the celebrations, the company’s Chairman Franklyn Butler, executives and staff joined in worship at Harvest Church with Pastor Mario Moxey.

Chairman Butler also presented Pastor Moxey with a $5,000 cheque toward the church’s nation building ministry.

VP Marketing and Communications Amber Moxey shared how Pastor Moxey has been a pillar of strength for the team at the company for many years and noted that worshiping and kicking off the celebrations at the church was a great place to start.

Pastor Butler thanked Chairman Butler and his team for their support for the work of the church.