Dr. Marcellus Taylor will demit effective 10th October 2022 – Mrs. Dominique McCartney Russell becomes Acting Director for Education…

STATEMENT| The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training advises that effective 10th October, 2022, Director of Education Dr. Marcellus Taylor will demit office to join the University of The Bahamas Government and Public Policy Institute of the University of The Bahamas as a senior policy fellow where he will contribute to the formation of Public Policy for national development.

Dr. Taylor is a highly regarded researcher and expert policy analyst who is expected to assist in analysis and formation of public policy. He is a graduate of Albany University, New York, where he was awarded a Ph.D. in Educational Planning and Policy Studies in 2012. He is a 30-year veteran of the Department of Education, having served first as a teacher and moving up the ranks to the post of Director.

Dr. Taylor’s contribution to education has been outstanding and in some respects groundbreaking in overseeing and pioneering the introduction of the Learning Management System and other Digital tools and resources, including the EMIS, and the digital repository, all of which allowed for continuity in the delivery of education throughout the country in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian and in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other notable accomplishments include:

– Establishment of the Virtual School

– Amalgamation of Schools in the Family Islands

– Introduction of the Curriculum Development Cycle, leading to the development of more than 20 Curricula Guides since 2018.

– Introduction of Pacing Guides to ensure the proper implementation of the Curriculum by teachers.

– Introduction of a policy manual to support the work of school administrators, District Superintendents, District Education Officers, and other technical officers.

Acting Director Russell

As Dr. Taylor assumes this new office, Mrs. Dominique McCartney Russell will assume the post of Acting Director from the same date. Mrs. McCartney Russell holds a Master’s Degree in Organizational Learning and Leadership. As a District Superintendent in Abaco, she has demonstrated strong leadership capacity throughout her career.

During her 27-year career in the Department of Education, she has served at various levels at schools throughout the country beginning as a trained teacher where she was selected Teacher of the Year, Examinations Team Leader, Head of Department, Teacher Mentor, Vice Principal, District Trainer, Principal, and District Superintendent.

She was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Humanitarian Award for her courageous work in ensuring the continuity of quality educational opportunities for children displaced by Hurricane Dorian. Mrs. McCartney Russell is currently pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Organizational leadership at Barry University.

The Ministry of Education thanks Dr. Taylor for his significant contribution to Education and is assured that he will demonstrate the same high standard of service at the

University of The Bahamas which has been the hallmark of his career.

