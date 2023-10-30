Earthquake in Jamaica, Hurricane in Mexico and WAR in Israel

BREAKING – An estimated magnitude 5.4 earthquake was felt across several parishes in Jamaica on Monday.

The Earthquake Unit at the University of the West Indies reported Monday that the epicentre was located approximately 10km south of Buff Bay, Portland.

Reports are that the earthquake also affected sections of Haiti, the United States minor outlying Islands, and Cuba.

According to reports the earthquake was felt at about 10:57 am.

Over in Kingston, the earthquake sent some members of the public into a frenzy.

Have mercy you feel that,” screamed one woman at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Molynes Road.

The signs of the end of the world are all around us!