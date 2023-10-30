Earthquake hits Jamaica – THESE ARE SOME SERIOUS TIMES!

Scenes from UWI inside the Jamaican campus.

BP Breaking| Live scenes coming into BP from students at the University of the West Indies campus in Jamaica where damage is shown at the campus buildings following the strongest earthquake to hit the island was felt.

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jamaica on Monday, prompting people to flee buildings amid heavy shaking that knocked out power in some areas but appeared to cause no serious damage.

Food, wine bottles and other items tumbled off the shelves in grocery stores and some minor damage to buildings was reported.

The tremor’s epicenter was about 2 miles (4 kilometers) west-northwest of Hope Bay in northeastern Jamaica, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a shallow depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).