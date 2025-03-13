Fatal stabbing at Smith’s Motel on East Street South | Homicide #17

Smith’s Hotel

NASSAU| Police are actively investigating a stabbing incident that resulted in the death of an adult male in the early morning hours of Thursday, 13th March 2025.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 2:00 a.m., police were alerted to the incident and responded to a business establishment on East Street South.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a male on the stairs with apparent stab wounds to his body. Emergency Medical Personnel were called to the scene and confirmed that the male showed no vital signs of life.

No word is to who the victim is and or who was the attacker. But here we have another homicide in the country.