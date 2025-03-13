Man commits suicide last night at an apartment off Mackey Street…

Ted Sands, 65, of Guana Cay Abaco killed himself last week.

NASSAU| Police were on the scene of a suspected suicide on Royal Palm Street, off Mackey Street. A man was found hanging, police said.

The latest incident raises concerns over mental illness across the country as depress people turn to death as a solution.

Just last week Ted Sands, 65, of Guana Cay killed himself leaving the small Abaco community in shock at his passing. He was a native Bahamian in the business of subsistence commercial fishing. Ted was generous, kind ,and loving.

We at BP say yinner need JESUS and must return to prayer and worship!

We report yinner decide!