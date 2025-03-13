Our Bahamas Aviation Ecosystem continues to model Global and Regional Excellence

Dr. Kenneth Romer, MP Basil McIntosh and NAD CEO Vernice Walkine

On March 10, 2025, Airports Council International (ACI) named Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) the 2024 Best Airport in the Latin America & Caribbean Region for Airports serving 2-5 million guests.

“We are proud of Vernice Walkine, President & CEO of Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) and her AMAZING team, airlines, aviation agencies and other industry stakeholders whose collaborative commitment to exceptional customer service and operational efficiency affirm why it is truly Better in The Bahamas”, said Dr. Kenneth Romer, Director of Aviation and Deputy Director General of Tourism.

This recognition is based on the results of Airport Service Quality (ASQ) customer surveys.