Rise in STIs prompts MOHW to increase awareness; advise practice of safer sex

131 reported Chlamydia cases January and February lab tests confirmed!

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Health and Wellness has embarked on a national educational and outreach awareness campaign, due to an increase in Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

According to the Minister of Health and Wellness, the Hon. Dr. Michael Darville, the recent statistics are cause for concern.

During a press conference held at the ministry on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, Dr. Darville expressed concerns, while supported by health officials who gave data-driven statistics on the recent uptick in cases monitored by the Ministry’s Infectious Diseases Unit.

Present were Permanent Secretary Colin Higgs; Dr. Phillip Swann, Acting Director of Public Health; and Dr. Nikkiah Forbes, Director of the National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Diseases Programme.

Dr. Forbes reported that between January and February this year (2025), a notable rise in laboratory-confirmed Chlamydia cases was observed. In February, there were 131 reported cases, which is a significant rise compared to the Unit’s typical monthly totals. Chlamydia is a bacterial infection that is transmitted sexually.

According to the data, the two most affected age groups are those 15 to 19 years, and 20 to 24 years, each accounting for approximately 24 percent increase of the reported cases.

“This uptick in cases is a cause for concern as Chlamydia is one of the most common STIs. When left untreated, it can lead to serious health complications, particularly for women, including infertility and pregnancy-related issues,” said Dr. Darville.

Additionally, an increase in one STI may also signify a risk for the transmission of other infections, such as Gonorrhea, Syphilis and HIV.

In response to the increase in numbers, the Ministry of Health & Wellness is strengthening its public health efforts by raising public awareness through education, outreach, and expanding access to testing and treatment services.

Dr. Darville and the team are urging all sexually active individuals to take charge of their health, and offered the following safety measures:

• Get tested regularly for STIs and HIV because knowing your status is key to early detection and treatment;

• Practice safer sex by using protection such as condoms; and,

• Seek medical care immediately if you experience symptoms.

“The Ministry of Health & Wellness remains committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring that accurate information, essential resources, and quality healthcare services are available and accessible to everyone,” said Dr. Darville.