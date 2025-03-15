Vendors Moving to Fort Charlotte as Fort Fincastle and the Water Tower Undergo Essential Renovations

The Water Tower

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Director, The National Museum of the Bahamas, Antiquities, Monuments and Museums Corporation (AMMC), Don Cornish announced that Fort Fincastle and the Water Tower will undergo essential renovations beginning Saturday, March 15, 2025.

During a press conference at the Corporation on Thursday, March 13, 2025, the Director said the site will be closed to the public during this restoration period, which is expected to last up to four months.

He added that all stakeholders have agreed that the best solution to completing the work is to close the venue.

“This decision was made to ensure the safety of vendors and visitors, maximize the quality of our guests’ experiences, drive the economic benefits of our stakeholders and mitigate any unnecessary cost overruns associated with construction/renovations.”

The Director said, “During this period, the vendors from this site will be relocated to Fort Charlotte and tents will be provided for their accommodations.”

He explained that tour companies and industry partners have been encouraged to patronize this effort by directing their business to Fort Charlotte and promoting this site in favour of the vendors.

“AMMC remains committed to improving its products by promoting our heritage. The work at Fort Fincastle is vital to the enhancement of the Bahamian historical product as well as the interest of vendors.”

The Director said, “An improved and enhanced Fort Fincastle will ensure that our brand will continue to impact all parties concerned and, more so, our tourists. These improvements will also promote a monumental celebration and sell this site.”

Stakeholders from the Straw Market Authority and Straw Vendors Fort Fincastle Association were present for the press conference.