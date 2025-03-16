What kinda trial is this in the Adrian Gibson case?

Long Island MP Adrian Gibson

NASSAU| We at Bahamas Press wonder what is going on with this case involving Long Island MP Adrian Gibson.

Recently the press reported how a defence attorney Jeff Farquharson launched a physical threat on a witness in the trial.

Now we at BP were allowing this case to proceed without much editorial commentary but the last few days of the trial have left serious questions. Questions like how the defence attorney has placed witnesses on trial over allowing questions relevant to the case be answered.

For example the current General Manager has been on the stand since Christmas. How could the sitting GM with all the demands of running a vast Corporation be subjected to months of questions when he is NOT ON TRIAL!? And yet all kinds of questions about his decisions are being explored as if he has committed some crime? How is this being allowed? WHAT IS THIS?

And if that wasn’t enough, the sitting GM must endure name calling, physical abuse and threats while the accusers sit and laugh for months? WHAT IS THIS?! WHAT KINDA KANGAROO JUSTICE IS GOING ON IN THE BAHAMAS?!

WHO IS protecting the integrity of the witnesses in the Adrian Gibson trial? THIS IS MADNESS!

Boy, look here, I wish I was on the stand and one attorney threatened to slap me! I would … look here!

Water and Sewerage must engage the services of legal counsel to protect its employees as they only provide testimony about events at the Corporation. This case is by far too long to drag on!

