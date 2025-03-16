PM Davis joins the nation in holding prayer, asking for strength, healing for Archbisbop Drexel Gomez

His Grace, Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez, at his 50th celebration of ordination to the sacred priesthood at Christ Church Cathedral.

PM Philip Davis KC

NASSAU| Following a statement released by the family of Archbishop Drexel Gomez today Prime Minister Philip Davis shared this statement:

“Ann and I were heartbroken to learn that Archbishop Drexel Gomez has been hospitalized and diagnosed with cancer. He has been a guiding light in our lives, a steadfast shepherd to so many, and a true servant of God. During this Lenten season, we lift him up in prayer, asking for strength, healing, and peace. We are grateful for his wisdom, his faith, and the love he has shared with our nation. Archbishop, we are thinking of you, standing with you, and believing in God’s grace over your life.”

The family shared how Archbishop Gomez, a trailblazer in the Christian community around the world, is in hospital and has undergone surgery and is currently being treated for pneumonia.

The statement went on to say, “… our beloved Drexel Gomez, retired Archbishop and retired Diocesan Bishop, is unwell, and has been hospitalized since Ash Wednesday.

“…he has been diagnosed with stomach cancer, which is being addressed. Archbishop Drexel is lucid and not in any pain. We ask people of good will everywhere join us, during this Lenten season, in giving thanks for him and in praying for him, for his well-being and healing, for his continued life of service to God, and for his continued example of prayer and faithful devotion to our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Archbishop Gomez was enthroned and consecrated as Lord Bishop of Barbados in the Cathedral Church of St. Michael on 25 June 1972 and then returned to the Bahamas where in 1997 was elected the Bishop of the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

We at Bahamas Press join the nation and the world in lifting prayers for Archbishop who like Pope Francis is in a season of testing.

LORD IN YOUR MERCIES…Hear our Prayer!