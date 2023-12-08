FNM donors who advanced $1m for the bye-election in West Grand Bahama and Bimini want answers from the leadership of the Party!

BBB Analytics already showing trouble for Pintard in MARCO CITY!

Michael Pintard, Shanendon Cartwright and Duane Sands

FREEPORT| We at Bahamas Press predicted months ago that a civil war is set to erupt deep inside the Free National Movement and if the series of events has not yet captured your imagination regarding what is to come, just wait til you read this latest report.

Strong Intel coming from sources inside the FNM tell us Hubert Minnis is planning an attack on the leadership any day now. Pintard MUST BE READY!

BP understands donors who have advanced more than $1m [one million dollars] for the bye-election defeat in West Grand Bahama and Bimini are demanding answers from Michael Pintard and Duane Sands.

The financial backers want to know how is it, after carrying the costs of multiple flights, rent-a-rallies, and ground money given to generals in units of $50,000 each for four weeks, the results were shocking and disappointing, to say the least.

In fact, Pintard, Sands and Peter Turnquest didn’t even prepare a script for the night of results which showed declining numbers of supporters within the FNM base on Grand Bahama. The entire campaign was off-script if ya ask BP!

Donors were assured from fake data that the seat would be handsomely won by the FNM! That has proven not to be true following the November 22nd poll. The trio assured donors that Hubert “Papa” Ingraham and Tommy Turnquest AKA “Tommy T” were necessary to bring the FNM across the line. That decision proved even more disastrous for the FNM as hardcore supporters never showed and the 900 plus margin of victory was delivered for the PLP candidate. A BLOWOUT in classic election language.

What is clear is this: FNMs are now learning what preschoolers in Aunt Jane Kindergarten already know and that is that PAPA, Tommy T, Nigel “BIG LOSER” Lewis and David “DA JOKER” Wallace are no match for Philip Brave Davis KC who can lecture the art of modern politics at any university in the world!

Davis deployed his over 300 experienced, skilled, and tested political generals on the ground for a solid four weeks, delivering a classic DAVIS “Cut-yinner-know-what” on the FNM from the air and ground! How yinner think BP could a tell readers at 11:30 AM that by 1 PM Kingsley Smith will beat his nearest opponent 2:1 – more than 6 hours before the polls closed. By that time of the day, the PLP was already ahead by 716 votes already cast by voters! THIS IS NO JOKE!

Anyway, the FNM donors are madly upset. They feel as if they were LIED TO, cheated, hoodwinked, bamboozled and run-amok by Pintard and Sands! And they are all asking the question: how the FNM could win a General Election if they cannot even win a bye-election in what was once claimed to be “FNM Country”?

And here’s some new news for the FNM: voter support for the FNM in the constituency of its leader Michael Pintard is on the decline. Marco City, according to BBB Analytics, shows that Pintard will lose that seat if an election was to be held today! And here is some more news.

The FNM must quickly prepare itself for at least one more bye-election next year! And what will the party do while its rots in a leadership CRISIS and CIVIL WAR? WE GONE!

We report yinner decide!