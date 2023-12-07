Governor-General during first official PMH visit cheers the spirit of giving and sharing with the needy and less fortunate

Governor-General Her Excellency the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt greets nurses during a ceremony to mark her first official Christmas visit to PMH.

NASSAU, The Bahamas – Her Excellency the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt extended appreciation and encouragement to the staff of Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) for their “faithful” and “dedicated” service during her first official Christmas visit to the health care facility.

“Your tireless efforts, your unwavering commitment and boundless compassion, are the true embodiment of the Christmas message. You are a guiding star that shines brightly in the lives of the patients who come through these doors seeking healing and hope. Your work is a testament to the transformative power of love and care,” said the Governor-General during the annual event.

She encouraged the employees to continue their “noble” journey with the knowledge that their service is truly appreciated and brings immeasurable comfort and joy to those in their care.

She also reflected on the significance of healing the sick and less fortunate, and urged those gathered to embrace the spirit of giving and sharing with the needy and less fortunate, not only at Christmas but all through the year.

The Hon. Michael Darville, Minister of Health and Wellness gave an overview of PMH for 2023 and led a moment of silence for the late Dr. Perry Gomez, former member of parliament and minister of health, and an infectious disease specialist/consultant who contributed to PMH and the treatment of HIV AIDS in The Bahamas. Dr. Gomez passed away in October.

Dr. Darville remarked that a mixed feeling of perception exists among Bahamians who interface to receive services from tertiary health care facilities in the country.

“For us this is of paramount concern because in 2024 we are going to move with a spirit of excellence to ensure that the people that we are privileged to serve speak highly about their experience here at the PMH.”

Andrew Edwards, Chairman, PHA Board of Directors, recognized and awarded some employees for “going above and beyond”.

Following the ceremony, the Governor-General, along with Minister Darville and other officials toured the hospital.

The theme for the annual event was “Let your Light Shine”. It was attended by Colin Higgs, Permanent Secretary; Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director, PHA; and employees, board of directors and senior officials of PMH and PHA.

Andrew Edwards, Chairman, PHA Board of Directors, speaks at the Governor-General’s annual Christmas visit to PMH.

Dr. Aubynette Rolle, Managing Director, PHA, gives remarks during the official visit of the Governor-General to PMH.

Governor-General Her Excellency the Most Honourable Cynthia A. Pratt presents a patient with a Christmas present in the Children’s Ward of PMH during her first official visit to the hospital.